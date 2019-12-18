As part of its quest to always avail its customers with unmatched products and services, Smile Communications has introduced an innovative voice and SMS product dubbed eSIMVoice. Early adopters, industry watchers and technology enthusiasts have hailed this latest product as “the future of seamless access”.

Smile disclosed that the eSIMVoice comes as a free downloadable application, and when activated the consumer can enjoy 10 minutes FREE local calls, unlimited on-Net calls and SMS. The customers can also savour zero roaming charges, free on-net audio and video calls and the lowest call rates to any network.

The company advised that customers and prospects eager to enjoy its innovation to simply walk into any Smile shop, kiosk or contact an authorised dealer. The service comes with varying voice plan options that will suit every need. Notable among the Voice Plan options are SmileVoice only plan for 65 minutes, which costs only N500, SmileVoice only plan for 135 minutes which goes for N1,000 and the SmileVoice only plan for 430 minutes at a cost of N3,000; all the options have 30 days validity period each.

To enable as many customers as possible take advantage of this offer, Smile has simplified the process towards adopting and enjoying the new product. To activate the offer, the customer needs to buy a Smile eSIM, complete the mandatory KYC and get their assigned SmileVoice number. Thereafter, the customer will download the SmileVoice app from Google play or App store, click “get activation code,” enter their registered email address to get their activation code and follow other instructions. To make a call, the customer can simply launch their SmileVoice app, dial the number they wish to call and enjoy SuperClear voice calls.

Similarly, customers keen to recharge the SmileVoice only plan just need to visit the website, click on “Recharge”, click on “XpressRecharge”, select their preferred SmileVoice only plan, enter their registered email address, click show my accounts, select account to recharge, click submit and go to payment, click proceed to payment, enter card details and click pay.

The Smile eSIMVoice adds to the long list of the company’s wide range of offers to its broad based clientele. Indeed, Smile prides itself as provider of the authentic Fourth Generation-Long-Term Evolution (4G-LTE) mobile broadband in several Nigeria towns that include Ibadan, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kaduna, Asaba, Benin, Onitsha and a host of others. Smile’s overriding objective is to become the broadband provider of choice for SuperFast mobile broadband internet and SuperClearvoice services in each of its markets and to provide fast, reliable and high-quality broadband internet that will help greatly to accelerate development and wealth creation.