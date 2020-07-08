The continuing quest to always delight its customers has compelled West Africa pioneer 4G LTE broadband service provider Smile Nigeria to introduce a new self-care application called MySmile App.

The MySmile App opens up a whole new world of convenience for Smile customers. Not only will customers be in control of their accounts, the new MySmile App will ensure that they exercise control where ever they are from the palm of their hands.

This latest in the string of innovations from the stable of Smile Nigeria, appropriately named the MySmile App enables customers to enjoy a wide range of services that include the ability to check balances, recharge data plans, recharge voice plans, recharge airtime, redeem airtime vouchers, share data and airtime, and contact Smile Customer Care with one click.

Additionally, the MySmile App facilitates access to Smile’s products and services from the mobile phones of customers. What is more endearing is that the MySmile App can be downloaded from Google Play and App store. After downloading the App on their mobile, customers are able to login into the App using their existing MySmile Portal login credentials.

Abdul Hafeez, chief marketing officer of Smile Nigeria, opined that the MySmile App is a further testament to the company’s unflinching resolve to always offer its customers unparalleled products and services. He re-stated Smile’s transformative objective of using technology to improve lives and enhance overall national growth and development.