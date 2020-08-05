Ever reinforcing its pacesetting streak with innovative products and enhanced service offerings, Smile Nigeria, has introduced the first entry-level, dual-SIM, Voice Over 4G LTE-enable (SmileVoLTE) smartphone, to increase access to the best quality 4G LTE network at a more affordable rate.

The SmileVoLTE dual SIM smartphone, which is Google approved and manufactured in partnership with Mediatek , comes pre-loaded with applications including the SmileVoice App, WhatsApp, twitter, skype, Instagram, YouTube, music and FM radio and includes innovative features like fingerprint and face recognition for smartphone private access and security.

The SmileVoLTE dual –SIM smartphone, with the same chipset used in other leading smartphone brands, comes equipped with 1.3 Ghz Dual core, VoLTE-enabled, 5MP front camera, 8MP back camera, 2950mAH battery, 5.45” HD touchscreen, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. Features of the SmileVoLTE smartphone also offers HD voice quality, WiFi hot spot, touchscreen and Android 9OS, and comes with a complimentary phone case in the box.

For only N35,000 consumers will enjoy the new SmileVoLTE Dual SIM smartphone offering high definition voice calls and is bundled, for the first time, with an AlwaysOn internet access which offers customers hassle free SuperFast internet for the next 30 days with a daily FUP of 1GB and data speed of up to 1.5Mbps. Ingrained in this novel product is the SmileVoice offer that avails customers 100 local off-net minutes, 50 local off-net SMSs and unlimited on-net voice and on-net SMSs. All these services, including the SmileVoLTE smartphone, are available for only N35,000 and customers who prefer to own just the device can get it for only N30,000.

Modern and portable, the new dual-SIM SmileVoLTE smartphone is said to be a must-have for the discerning customer especially those desirous of a utilitarian contemporary device. Speaking on the new product, Abdul Hafeez, Chief Marketing Officer of Smile Nigeria, noted that Smile is keen at making another impressive mark in the rapidly growing Nigerian market.