As the intensity of the competition in the Nigerian data market surges, West Africa’s pioneer of 4G LTE broadband service, Smile Nigeria, continues to set the pace with a potpourri of innovative products, the latest of which is an unlimited Internet plan called UnlimitedPlatinum.

The UnlimitedPlatinum ensures that customers enjoy super-fast, super-reliable Internet for as long as they want. True to its name, customers who subscribe to Smile UnlimitedPlatinum will for a period of one month have the luxury of unlimited Internet of everything desirable, as far as their imagination can take them.

To set it apart, Smile UnlimitedPlatinum offers data speed of up to 6Mbps, with no data cap and no FUP. Additionally, with no throttling of data speed, and a validity period of 30 days.

Underscoring the appropriateness of UnlimitedPlatinum for all Internet consumers, especially heavy data users, Abdul Hafeez, chief marketing officer, Smile Nigeria, gushed that “this is the mother of all unlimited plans because customers, especially heavy data users, will now enjoy super-fast, super-reliable unlimited Internet for 30 days. UnlimitedPlatinum comes with an attractive price tag of only N24,000.

Hafeez reaffirmed that Smile UnlimitedPlatinum “is truly unlimited internet and can go as far as your imagination can take you.”

Renowned for its pacesetting streak, Smile launched the first 4G LTE network in West Africa in Nigeria in 2014, revolutionising the way people access the Internet. Smile was also the first to launch VoLTE on its network and has continued with its innovations including SmileVoice, a free mobile app that enables customers with any Android or Apple iPhone device (including those which are not VoLTE-enabled) to make super-clear voice calls over Smile’s 4G LTE network to anywhere in the world. Smile was also the first to introduce an unlimited internet offering with no data limit.

Market watchers are unanimous in their view that Smile is continuously innovating to exceedexisting benchmarks in the market; all in a bid to provide products that will serve Smilecustomers’ best interest in the present competitive environment.