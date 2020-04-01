As the global pandemic of coronavirus persists, West Africa’s pioneer 4G LTE broadband service provider, Smile Nigeria, has enjoined all Nigerians to strive to be safe by observing all safety precautions.

To this end, the company has created data-free access to websites for everyone on its network to have easy access to up-to-date information on the pandemic. The websites are http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/ and https://wzww.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

In a statement, the 4G LTE broadband service provider said: “Appreciative of the current restriction of movement, aimed at combatting the ravages of coronavirus in Nigeria, Smile has taken steps to remain fully operational and serve the best interest of its customers in this challenging time. Consequently, it has created many online platforms to enable its teeming customers to recharge, make enquiries and seek assistance. Smile customers can henceforth utilize these platforms: Instagram @smilecomsng; Twitter @smilecomsng; and Facebook Smile Communications Nigeria.”

Smile also advised customers to visit the Smile website on smile.com.ng to chat with a representative via web chat or send an email to [email protected]