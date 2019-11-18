Perpetua Egesimba, Lagos

Smile Communications Ltd, one of Nigeria’s leading 4G LTE broadband service providers, has rolled out its new ValuePlus data plans, which offers double the value, a 100% increase in data volume on their existing 30 days data plans at more affordable prices.

The Ag Managing Director of Smile Nigeria, Akin Alayoku, said in a press statement that the offerings are unprecedented in the range of the data plans on offer and unsurpassed in the value that will accrue to the customers who will take advantage of the offerings.

According to him, the main objective of the ValuePlus data plans is to give double value at more affordable prices to its customers.

Alayoku explained that the new improved data plans as a package are as robust as they are versatile. Each of the offering is tailor-made for both the individual and corporate user.

He assured that Smile is continuously innovating to beat existing market benchmarks all in a bid to provide products that will serve their customer’s best interest in a turbulent market landscape.

Alayoku said that Smile’s vision and mission is to be the broadband provider of choice and to enable its customers to benefit fully from the Internet world for data and voice.

“Smile will continue to bring value to its users as a long term strategy and bring explosive growth in mobile data usage. We will continue to innovate to meet the demands of users where mobile data is becoming a must-have that impact our daily lives and continuously exceed their expectations,” he stated.