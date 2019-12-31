Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

About 700 widows, orphans and the less privileged on Monday benefited from the N10 million donated by the member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency at the National Assembly, Dr Francis Ottah Agbo.

At the event which took place at LGEA Primary School Okpoga, the lawmaker said the gesture was in fulfillment of his campaign promise of channelling all his salaries to the welfare of the downtrodden in his constituency.

The beneficiaries who were drawn from the three local government areas of the federal constituency went home with the sum of N10,000 each while the remaining fund is to be channeled to payment of school fees of less privileged indigent students schooling withing the federal constituency.

Speaking shortly before the distribution of the money to beneficiaries, Agbo thanked God for making it possible for him to fulfill the promise he made to his people during the electioneering campaign, in the build up to the 2019 General elections.

He said although he was inaugurated into the National Assembly in June and had just spent barely six months in office, he had decided to make the donation as a way of keeping to his words of spending the said amount of money at the end of every year beginning from 2019.

“This will be an annual event for as long as I am in the green chamber. We will also accommodate fresh beneficiaries in the subsequent years to that no deserving person will be left out.”

He commended the selection committee for a job well done in the selection process leading to the enrollment of the first 600 beneficiaries from the three local government areas without any complaint from any angle.

On their parts, Governor Samuel Ortom, Sen. David Mark, Sen. Abba Moro who were represented at the event as well as Sir John Ngbede and Hon. Richard Gbande commended Agbo for contributing his quota towards alleviating the suffering of the people even as they promised to always support the laudable project.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent thanked the donor for the gesture and promised to put the money to judicious use.