From Kenneth Udeh

Lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, has presented various empowerment items to Small and Medium-sized enterprise owners in his Lagos constituency.

During the exercise which took place during the weekend at Excellence Hotel, Ogba,the Federal legislator empowered over 200 small business operators with business tools, machineries, and other equipment.

This development comes a week after Rt. Hon. Faleke in collaboration with the Federal Cooperative College, Orji River, facilitied an intensive one-week vocational skill and acquisition programme held in Ikeja local government secretariat earlier this month.

Skills acquired during the training include; phone repair, shoe making, computer and laptop repairs, fashion designing, interior decoration, catering and baking, hair dressing, beauty and make-up artistry, as well as other related vocational skills.

At Saturday’s event, participants in various areas of skills acquired were given business tools, and start-up capital to commence business operations.

Equipment given to beneficiaries include; make-up kits, tailoring machines, gas cookers and gas cylinders, laptops and other related equipment.

They were also awarded with certificates and cash grants for start-up.

While expressing their profound gratitude to Rt. Hon Faleke, participants further admitted that the training will further reduce poverty, and unemployment in Ikeja Federal constituency to a very large extent

