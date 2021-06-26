From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya, has charged counterterrorism troops in Yobe State to smoke out the terrorists and other criminals disturbing the peace of the state and destroy their strongholds in the shortest possible time.

Gen Yahaya, who gave the charge in his maiden visit to troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North North East Operation HADIN KAI, told the troops to use their wealth of experience and lessons learnt from the series of operations to destroy the remnants of marauding terrorists within their various locations.

The army chief, who commended them for their bravery, resilience, determination and the successes they have so far recorded in taming the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), terrorists, assured them of improved welfare and a new reward system to boost their morale in operations.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known in a statement, said: ‘The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Farouk Yahaya today Saturday 26 June 2021 charged troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI to destroy all Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists’ enclaves in their various locations. The COAS made the statement while addressing troops of Sector 2 in Damaturu, Yobe State.

‘General Yahaya further commended the troops on the several successful operations conducted within Sector 2 Area of Responsibility, which he enumerated to include Operations Ayiso Tamunoma, Katana Jimlan, Fire Ball and Operation Tura Takaibango among others. He enjoined the troops to use their wealth of experience and lessons learnt from the series of operations to destroy the remnants of marauding terrorists within their various locations. He assured them of improved welfare and a new reward system for troops who perform gallantly in any operation.

‘Earlier, the Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI Brigadier General Adamu Nura, while welcoming the Chief of Army Staff, briefed him on the operational engagements and challenges of the Sector. Among the dignitaries who accompanied the COAS were the Chief of Operations (Army) Major General Ibrahim Yusuf and the Theatre Commander Operation HADIN KAI, Major General Christopher Musa.’

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.