Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that all security operatives involved in the release of 295 smuggled petroleum tankers without due authorization on 17th December 2019, be replaced and sanctioned heavily.

This was based on the recommendation of a Board of Inquiry set to investigate the crime, by the National Security Adviser (NSA) as directed by President.

The Board recommended to the President that all officials (civilian or security operatives) found to have connived to undermine government’s efforts should be withdrawn from the border drill tagged ‘OPERATION SWIFT RESPONSE’ and severely sanctioned by their respective organizations.

The Special Adviser on Media on Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement explained that as part of the Federal Government’s effort to ensure food security and improve local production of goods at competitive prices, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned ‘OPERATION SWIFT RESPONSE’ as a border drill exercise to checkmate the illegal activities of smugglers across our borders.

“The border drill has been hugely successful and has led to the interception and seizure of large quantities of foods, materials, minerals and petroleum resources illegally trafficked across our borders. “The President commends the security agencies for a job well done.

“He, however, finds it disheartening to learn that 295 smuggled petroleum tankers were released without due authorization on 17th December 2019 by some security officials charged with the responsibility of protecting our borders.