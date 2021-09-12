By Steve Agbota

An operative of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been murdered by suspected smugglers on Saturday night while conveying seized smuggled rice in Owode area of Ogun state.

The Customs officer lost his life when the official vehicle conveying the smuggled items developed mechanical fault, which paved way for some suspected smugglers to unleash attack on the late officer with assorted weapons.

Condemning the incident in a press statement issued by the Customs PRO, FOU Zone A Lagos, Theophilus Duniya, said the Acting Controller of the Unit, DC Hussein Ejibunu has directed investigation into the murder of the officer of the operatives.

The Acting Controller reiterated his resolve to keep suppressing smuggling and arresting perpetrators of the criminal activity.

He said the killing would not deter FOU Zone A, under his leadership, from carrying out it’s statutory functions in the interest of national security and economy.

He added that seizures of smuggled wares and arrest of suspects would continue unless the perpetrators embrace a change heart and do legitimate trades.

The driver was killed during an operation after two vehicles laden with smuggled foreign parboiled rice were seized and being taken to Lagos.

“In the course of the movement, one of the vehicle developed mechanical problem and was being fixed when the suspected smugglers mobilised themselves in a large number with arms, charms, stones and other dangerous objects to murder the deceased officer.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited in a mortuary while investigations have commenced,” he said.

