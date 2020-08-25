Steve Agbota

A newly wedded Customs officer attached to Operation Border Drill has been killed by smugglers around Sarki area of Oyo State.

Since the Federal Government introduced the operation in 2019, scores of Customs officers have lost their lives to gun battle with diehard smugglers.

Pictures of the lifeless officer whose identity is yet to be made known by the authorities was circulated online, even as videos of Customs officers and SARS team of the police were seen arguing fiercely over who should take credit for dislodging the smugglers.

Though the Customs is yet to come up with an official statement, sources, however, confirmed that the incident happened on August 12, 2020 along Oyo-Saki axis and generated a lot of uproar and alterations between officers of Customs and SARS on who actually over-powered the smugglers.

Vehicles were seen parked by the roadside abandoned by the smugglers while Customs officers and SARS officials fight over the keys to the vehicles.

Sources said the young officer was killed by smugglers because the firepower of the smugglers overwhelmed the Customs.

The SARS Operatives firepower, however, reportedly made the smugglers to abandon the smuggled cars and head for the bush.

When our correspondent contacted the public relations officer of Oyo/Osun Customs Command, W. Kayode, for reaction, he said: “You just have to remain calm pending when full investigation is done and something can be given out.

“We can’t give any information now because we need to investigate to know what really happened. Please, just remain calm. We can’t rush to press.”