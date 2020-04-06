Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said that some suspected smugglers shot one Inspector of Customs while carrying out anti-smuggling operations at Anigbogo village, Obada Local Government Area of Ogun State.

A press statement released by the public relations officer of Ogun 1 Area Command, Adbullahi Maiwada, yesterday and made available to Daily Sun, said the incident happened at exactly 0213 hours of Sunday, April 5, when the officers and men NCS Ogun I Command went on information patrol to Anigbobo village in Obada Local Government Area, Ogun State.

He said the officers succeeded in intercepting 35 bags of smuggled par boiled rice of 50kg each.

“On their way out of the area of arrest, some unscrupulous elements suspected to be diehard smugglers in their numbers shot sporadically at officers.

“Eventually, one Inspector of Customs, EI Edeh, was shot on his forehead.

“The injured officer was immediately rushed to the hospital for proper medical attention and is currently responding to treatment.

“Consequently, the team gallantly responded to the aggression and succeeded in evacuating the aforementioned items to the government warehouse for safe keeping.”

According to him, investigation is ongoing to fish out the perpetrators of the barbaric act in the area of the state.

To this end, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Agbara Michael, assured members of the public that the renewed hostilities by armed smugglers would not deter the officers and men of the Command from discharging their statutory responsibilities.

He further assured the law-abiding members of the public to go about their legitimate activities and that no matter the antics deployed by smugglers, they will surely meet their waterloo.