From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Smuggling of prohibited goods into Nigeria along the Kwara, Benue, Kogi and Niger axis has reduced by 15 per cent, according to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Service attributed the reduction to constant sensitisation as well as collaboration with traditional and religious leaders in border towns of the states.

‘The rate of smuggling has gone down as far as 15 per cent compared to what we used to have,’ said Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, the Joint Border Patrol Team (JPBT) Coordinator for Sector 3, to reporters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He said that the zone has recorded a total number of 35 seizures of various prohibited items from April 1.

According to the coordinator, the seized items are worth duty paid value of N28,203,700 million in two months.

The items include 637 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice (HS Code 1006); 795 kegs of 25 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (HS Code 2710); 15 units of Nigerian used vehicles (means of conveyance) (HS Code 8703); 14 cartons of condensed milk (HS 0402); 4 cartons of batteries (HS Code 8513); 14 tins of tomato paste (HS Code 2002); and 3 bags of sugar (HS Code 1701).