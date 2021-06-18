Come Saturday, June 19, at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Linda Ikeji, in partnership with Ecobank, will host young ladies to her yearly women empowerment programme, Selfmade Woman Conference (SMWC).

Linda Ikeji, one of the most successful bloggers out of Africa, started the Selfmade Woman Conference in 2013 as an advocacy project with the sole aim to educate, mentor and provide financial empowerment to young female entrepreneurs or aspiring ones seeking greener pastures, career-wise.

Linda is bringing some of the nation’s finest and successful entrepreneurs as headline speakers for this year’s conference. They are Tara Durotoye, leading beauty and make-up entrepreneur, Dr. Ola Brown, founder of the Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company, and Dr. Nancy Nnadi, serial entrepreneur and CEO of one of Africa’s largest telecom distribution companies. They will provide actionable strategies and hope to women who would like to start their own businesses, enhance their impact in various industries or broaden their creative roles in traditional industries.

Other guest speakers will include Tomie Balogun, investment expert and fin-tech entrepreneur, Sola Adesakin, finance coach and chartered accountant, Kemi Adetiba, filmmaker, content creator, Taooma, and reality TV star, Dorathy Bachor.

It would not be all talk, as award-winning singer, Seyi Shay, would thrill participants with inspiring musical performance, while one of the nation’s finest OAPs, Lolo, will be the host and conference moderator.

Speaking about the 2021 edition, Linda said, “I am very passionate about women and very inspired by successful women. I want more women to believe in themselves, fight for their dreams, be financially independent, believe that there’s nothing they can’t accomplish.”

She also expressed profound gratitude to Africa’s giant financial institution, Ecobank, for coming on board the project.

“Having Ecobank on board the Selfmade Woman Conference is so heartwarming. It is like a coming together of like minds. Now we can make Selfmade Woman Conference bigger and better.”