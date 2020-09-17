The Lagos State Chapter of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) is set to hold this year’s edition of the October Rain Exhibition titled “Reliance” on October 3-10 at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, Nigeria.

The exhibition is dedicated to the celebration of Nike Okundaye, an accomplished giant in contemporary Nigerian art and has attracted global recognition for her noble efforts and accomplishments. It will also significant to the celebration of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary in October.The theme, Resilience, is selected for the show in recognition of the struggles of Nigerian visual artists and in commendation of their abilities to sustain the tempo of art practice while giving credence to a befitting image that Nigerian art now enjoys globally.

The exhibition will feature 60 renowned Nigerian artists based in Nigeria and outside the country including Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya, Nike Okundaye, Bolaji Ogunwo, Abiodun Olaku, Duke Asidere, Iyabo Kadijah Tijani, Djakow Kassi Nathalie and Idowu Sonaya.