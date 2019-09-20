Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government, yesterday, confirmed that no fewer than 20, 000 cases of snakebites are recorded annually, with 2,000 deaths and 1,700 to 2,000 people amputated due to snakebite annually.

It also confirmed that Gombe state has highest record of snakebite in Nigeria, while Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Nasarawa, Plateau, Enugu, Kogi, Kebbi, Oyo, Benue and Taraba states also have high cases, especially during planting and harvesting seasons.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who addressed journalists on international snakebite awareness day in Abuja, said the increasing cases of snakebite has attracted global attention, hence the launch of several awareness and sensitisation campaigns.

He said the 2019 awareness programme would focus on collaboration with communities through prevention, increased usage of treatment, training and facilitation, as well as utilisation of research outcome.

Director, public health department, federal ministry of health, Dr. Evelyn Ngige, confirmed that measures taken by the ministry against snakebites have been effective as evident in reported cases.