Recently, some farmers drew the attention of government to their need for adequate and timely supply of anti-venom medications for the treatment of snake bites, a challenge they said they sometimes have to contend with in the course of carrying out their farming activities.

This has necessitated a call on interested agribusiness enthusiasts to look toward the direction of rearing snakes, the only source of venom used in the production of anti-venom drugs, which is often in short supply, according to pharmaceutical companies.

The need for snake venom and other derivable benefits has put it in the line of lucrative businesses in the country. Though not yet very popular in Nigeria, it is a business that can boost individual investor’s economy and the nation’s economy as well.

Snake farming is not new to the world and has been very lucrative but its purely for the brave hearts. Indonesia farms snake on a large scale and has the highest snake reservoirs. The country exports snakes to other countries of the world.

Presently, there are few snake farms in Nigeria, the major one being Tukur and Tukur Snake Farm located in Nasarawa State.

Snake species: There are over 3,000 species of snakes in the world, some of which include the copperhead, black mamba, rattlesnake, cobra, anaconda, boa, bull snake, garter, hognose, king snake, python and rat snake, among others. Snakes are generally believed to be harmful but there are many harmless species like the boa, bull snake, garter, hognose, king snake, python and rat snake.

Benefits of snakes

Pharmaceutical industry: Due to the high demand for snake venom by pharmaceutical companies, the price of snake venom is now very high. The current suppliers of these venom are yet to meet the demand, so there is always a market. An ounce of snake venom can be sold for as high as $500 depending on the location.

Fashion industry: The demand for the skin of snakes like python has increased the profitability of snake business in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. Wears like original belts, shoes, jackets and even bags are being made with snake skins.

Restaurants: Snake meats are delicacies among some tribes. Even in some cities, restaurants that serve snake meat delicacies are getting popular. People that relish it say it tastes like fish and therefore great for pepper soups. Depending on the size of the snake, one can sell for as high as N50,000.

Zoos: Some special snake breeds can attract as much as millions of naira in price when sold to zoos.

Pets: Some harmless species of snakes like pythons, rat snakes, hognose, corn snakes, king snakes, boas, garters and bull snake can be kept as pets. Although there might not patronage for snake as pets in Nigeria, exporting these harmless breeds of snakes can yield you some good foreign earnings.

In addition, snakes are considered medicinal in different parts of the world. In China, snake meat is regarded as a “warming” food, and its blood is often mixed with liquor to produce a virility enhancer. In South American, dried or powdered snake meat is mixed with other herbs and roots to produce traditional medicine, which is believed to cure several different illnesses.

Health benefits of snake meat

Snake meat contains protein like any other type of meat, which is necessary for many body systems, including the development of muscles. Protein provides amino acids the body cannot obtain any other way, which do everything from building cell walls, to regulating hormones.

Cautions about snake meat: Snakes, like other animals, may also contain parasites and other infections that can be transmitted to humans but proper handling and thorough cooking can neutralise them.

Starting snake farming

Sourcing for snakes: Snakes can be purchased from local markets and local snake dealers. Alternatively, they can be bought from Badagry market or Benin Republic where there are enormous snake markets.

Siting the snake farm: Snakes need to be kept in a secluded location that will be easily accessible at any time.

Feeding the snakes: The snakes need to be fed since they are now farm animals. Most snakes live on rodents, insects, eggs, birds, fish, lizards, frogs and other small mammals. However, the bigger ones like the anacondas and pythons feed on bigger animals like pigs and deer. Depending on the specie, smaller species like the thread snakes can also be fed on eggs of small animals like ants and centipedes.

Target market: Restaurants that serve delicacies prepared with snakes will need them. Producers of fashion materials like belts, jackets, shoes and bags made from the skins of snakes will need them. Pharmaceutical industries use snake venom for producing some drugs like anti-venom and therefore, will generate good market. Snakes can also be sold to zoos or individuals who will use them for recreational purposes or as pets.

Safety measures required in snake farming business: Although some snakes are harmless unless threatened, there is still need to observe some safety precautions when going into snake farming. A farmer needs to wear gloves and boots while entering the snake farms to avoid being bitten by them. Having an anti-venom handy in case of emergency is crucial. Anti-venom is a drug produced from antibodies and used for treating certain venomous bites or stings.