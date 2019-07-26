Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

There was commotion at the Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, when a snake crept into the parliament while proceedings were ongoing.

Lawmakers fled in different directions as they shouted on top of their voices. The snake, which dropped from the roof of the building, caused apprehension among the members as they all scampered for safety. The development brought the proceedings of the House to an end abruptly.

Meanwhile, reports have it that legislative activities have been suspended until the complex is renovated.

A source said the speaker, David Oleyelogun, directed that the lawmakers should go on recess till the renovation of the Assembly is completed.

Daily Sun observed that the complex has been untidy since assumption of the current Assembly and no effort is made to renovate it.

Also, there are weeds around the Assembly premises, a situation which suggest that the snake might have entered from the bush around the complex.