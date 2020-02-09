Feyisara Onakoya

With Valentine’s day around the corner, do you really give any thought about what to wear? Though this special day is not always on everybody’s agenda, for those who choose to celebrate Valentine’s day , here are a few suggestions of what to wear to look good; whether you are planning a casual date or a formal night out. Since time immemorial, red dresses have always been deemed as perfect Valentine’s day dresses.

There should be no extremely high heels for lunch or daytime event, possibly you may do a lot of walking (shopping, strolling arms in arms and so on) and, therefore, avoid wearing high heels, so that you can go casual for daytime events with your special ones. Dress up and be a bit on the glamorous side for dinner or night out.

Even if you are planning to wear something very casual this Valentine’s Day, the right accessories make an outfit sexy. Add some relaxed, feminine accessories like a soft, unstructured purse and pretty rose gold jewelry and accessories.

Adjusting your make-up can make you more alluring, just try it and see. The eyes are the mirror of the soul, so why not try that dark smokey eye you’ve been reading about to add a little mystery. A dark kohl liner and some smudging will make you look more passionate and playful. Keep the rest of your makeup, lips, and cheeks, soft, so your eyes take center stage.