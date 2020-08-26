The Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders Importers and Exporters Coalition (SNFFIEC) has lamented over 700 checkpoints and roadblocks importers, commuters and drivers have to pass through between Lagos and Port Harcourt highways. Addressing maritime journalists in Lagos, President of SNFFIEC, Chief Chukwu Osita Patrick, said that it takes up to two to three days as against the normal 11 hours to move a container from Lagos ports to Port Harcourt in the Eastern part of the country.

He said: “Last week, I traveled to the South-East and the South South regions, and I was surprised at the numbers of checkpoints along the highways leading to these places. I am not here to talk about the state of the roads because we all know what they are. From Lagos to Enugu, and down to Port Harcourt, I counted over 700 checkpoints. With all these checkpoints, yet the insecurity in this country is alarming.”

According to him, security agencies, which include, Nigeria Customs Service; Police; Military officers; NSCDC; vigilance groups, among others, mounted checkpoints from pole to pole and start collecting money from both drivers and commuters. “At each checkpoint, you pay between N2000 to N5000 for private vehicle owners, while tankers and trucks carrying containers pay more. A journey of fewer than 11 hours from Lagos to Enugu now goes for two or three days for trucks carrying containers. The bribery is getting too much on road users.” He said the spots where the security agents mount the checkpoints include Shagamu, Ijebu Ode, Ore, Ondo,while the worst spots are Edo and Delta.

As a result of extortions, he said haulage operators slam importers huge sum of money to move cargoes from Lagos to those places, adding that to freight agricultural produce from the east to the ports here in Lagos for export is now very expensive due to money paid along the nation’s highways. He urged the Federal Government to probe all the security agents along South East, South-South and South Western zones because bribery and corruption is on the high side. “I am holding this briefing because I want the government to come out publicly and tell us where we are supposed to have checkpoints on these highways. Yes, I know checkpoint is important due to security issues, but I am also sure we are not supposed to have over 700 checkpoints. Let the Federal Government come out and tell us the number of checkpoints or barricades along the East-west road so that road users will know.”