The Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders, Importers, Exporters’ Coalition (SNFFIEC) has threatened litigation against the governing board members of Council for the Regulations of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) over their refusal to vacate office despite tenure expiration.

Speaking against the backdrop in Lagos, Coordinator of the group, Osita Chukwu Patrick said since board members have refused to vacate the office after their tenure expiration last year, there is need for court to address the action.

In October 2018, the present council members were inaugurated by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi for a two-year term in office. Since their term ended last year, the members have engaged in series of unreasonable moves to elongate their stay in office.

He said that the governing board of the council has failed to address issues affecting freight forwarding practice since inception of the inauguration. He said they are just sitting there collecting money and wasting the resources of the Council.

However, he urged the board members of CRFFN to return government properties to the headquarters of the agency, saying it is illegal for members of the governing body to parade themselves in office when their tenure had expired in 2020.

As the board members pushing for the amendment to the Act of the Council where they sought for 4- year term, Osita said that Federal Government has failed to effectively monitor activities of the agency from the onset.

According to him, official vehicles belonging to the council should be withdrawn from the officials with immediate effect adding that the properties are not owned by council’s members but the federal government.

Citing relevant section of the act establishing CRFFN, he maintained that: “There shall be a Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Council who shall be nominated and elected by members of the Council and shall each hold office. “For a term of two years from the date of election, and the Chairman shall preside at the meetings of the Council, so however that in the event of the death, incapacity or inability for any reason of the chairman, the Vice-Chairman shall act as Chairman for the unexpired portion of the term of office.”