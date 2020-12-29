By Bolaji Okunola

Erstwhile Super Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo is currently battling with snow at his residence in Manchester.

Ighalo disclosed this on his verified Instagram field before making his way for training ahead of today’s league clash against visiting side, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 31-year old goal poacher posted the image of his residence covered by atmospheric water vapor also known as snow.

In the picture shared, his luxury automobile was also covered in the winter season.

Despite the chaotic situation, the former Watford striker hits the gym at the Manchester United ground to maintain full fitness ahead their last game this year.

Ighalo’s striking partner, Edinson Cavani and other members of his team was also spotted battling the same difficulty.

Ighalo has netted five goals for the Red Devils but yet to register a goal in the Premier League and Champions League to his name since he joined the former Champions on loan.