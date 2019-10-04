Chinwendu Obienyi

Natural Prime Resources Nigeria Limited, manufacturers of So-kiln, has introduced two new variants to the market.

The two new variants include the So-Kiln Ultra Odour defence and So-Kiln Matic detergent powder.

While introducing the new variants to the media, Head of Marketing, Natural Prime Resources Nigeria Limited, Abimbola Alabi, said the new variants was borne out of the need to give Nigerians easier washing convenience.

“Our consumers expressed the need for new odour guard product but we did our own extensive research back and forth for two years before we came out with a successful result on the variants.

“Nigerians want convenience, something fresh, more pleasurable and easier washing experience and so these two new products are geared at making life more exciting and pleasurable for our Nigerian consumers,” he said.