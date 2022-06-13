By Chinwendu Obienyi

Euro Mega Atlantic Nigeria Limited (EMANL), the sole distribution company of So-Klin detergents, says it will continue to create value across all value chains to ensure it achieves higher brand equity amongst its competitors in the market.

The company’s Country Manager, Siddharth Suri, disclosed this during the unveiling of its recent partnership with Paris St Germain (PSG) football Club with its key distributors across Nigeria at the weekend.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Suri, while stating that the brand has come a long way since its inception in 1996, noted that the brand has made massive investment in technology in order to maintain its leadership status in the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.

According to him, the company’s objectives as regards the partnership is aimed at achieving a higher brand equity among consumers, exceeding its sales target and reinforcing the So-Klin brand as a premium leader in the industry.

He said, “We have a 360-plan as to how we intend to push this partnership further. We also believe in our partnership with our distributors and we want to assure them that we will continue to create value across all chains.

We believe that with our partnership with PSG, will reach greater heights, break boundaries and achieve new set goals”.

Also speaking, Global leader, Wings Corporation, Djien Gie So, said the comprehensive campaign of its new partnership is a manifestation of the brand’s commitment in building its distributors’ businesses even in difficult times.

Gie So also added that the brand will continue to innovate and bring the best technology to Nigerian consumers as it will create newer and bigger opportunities of growth for the economy as well as the FMCG industry.

For his part, the Head, Nigeria Business Unit at So-Klin, Craig Manning said, So-Klin remains confident that the partnership will help further strengthen its leadership position in the detergent market.

“The partnership will include joint campaigns and activities that will provide consumers and supporters of the Club the opportunity to indulge their passion for the club in their everyday lives, together with their trusted detergent brand.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .