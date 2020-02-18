The conjoined twins delivered at Hayin Kadage, Tudun Wada, Soba Local Government of Kaduna State, were admitted and receiving medical attention at the Intensive Care Unit of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria.

The father of the babies, Muhammad Bashar, also known as Gambo, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Zaria that the babies were admitted at the hospital on Feb. 3.

The conjoined twins were delivered at home by Zainab Sale in Hayin Kadage, Tudun Wada, Soba, on Jan. 30.

The two female babies are joined on the stomach but have separate two hands and legs, and already have been named Hassana and Hussaina.

Bashar said the babies were born at home with the support of a male health worker in their community while he (the father) was at the nearby market.

According to him, seeing the conditions of the babies, his younger brother called and informed him of the delivery.

He added that “since the delivery of the babies, we have stayed with them at home for few days due to financial challenges before I reported the incidence at the hospital.”

Meanwhile, when NAN correspondent visited the hospital, the Matron Pediatric, Mrs A.A. Abdulmumin, said that the conjoined twins were receiving care under the leadership of Dr Shola Doye.

She said that Doye is a consultant surgeon and has already compiled information for a surgery to separate them.

However, the Matron did not give further details of when the surgery would be conducted.

Musa Muazu, the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, informed NAN that the surgeon (Doye) was out of town, stressing that he would invite newsmen for further details as soon as the doctor returned. (NAN)