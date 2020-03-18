Tosin Ajirire

With her spectacular role as Toyin Tomato in the Superstory series, Oh Father, Oh Daughter, Sola Sobowale warmed her way into the hearts of many Nigerians. At a time she was missing in action having relocated to the United Kingdom for the sake of her children’s education, her fans did not stop asking questions. She had to return home in 2016 to continue in full force where she had stopped. And since her comeback, Sobowale has never looked back. She has been traversing movie locations, taking up role after role.

Born in 1965 in Ondo State to parents who were schoolteachers, Sobowale nee Olagookun, enrolled to study Music at University of Ibadan. But due to her passion for acting, she later switched to Theatre Arts.

She made her acting debut in the 1980s sitcom, Sura the Tailor, produced by Tunji Oyelana, her brother-in-law. She went on to feature in the popular TV drama series, Village Headmaster, Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again,and Mirror in the Sun. However, her big break came when she acted Toyin Tomato in Oh Father, Oh Daughter. Due to the passion she brought into the production, most people refer to her till today as Toyin Tomato.

Having established herself as a seasoned actress with many movies to her credit, the mother of twins delved into film production. In 2010, she scripted, produced and directed Ohun Oko Somida, a movie starring her twins, Taiwo and Kehinde Sobowale, as well as her former theatre leader, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello as lead character.

The last decade was Sola Sobowale’s. She owned it! Her role of Tinuade Coker in the romcom, Wedding Party, which she co-directed with Kemi Adetiba, was out of this world. Also spectacular was her Eniola Salami role in the 2018 political thriller, King of Boys. These performances indeed portrayed Sobowale as a super diva of the screen.

Going by her talent and versatility, most brands were attracted to Sobowale. She became the face cum brand ambassador to many corporate organisations, including Globacom for which she, alongside Patience Ozokwor, features in its popular TV commercial. Many Nigerians have adjudged their roles in the commercial as hilariously amazing.