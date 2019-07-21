Two of Nollywood’s most hilarious stars have brought their comic skills to a new television commercial recently released by Globacom, nation’s leading telecoms firm and promoter of arts and entertainment.

In the new television commercial, Sola Sobowale aka Toyin Tomato and Patience Ozokwor alias Mama Gee enact a peer competition that culminates in who would best entertain a wailing toddler in a supermarket.

In the commercial entitled, Baby Babble, Globacom demonstrates the exceptional speed, quality, reach and efficiency of the Glo 4G service, whether for social media communication or audio/video transmission. It also portrays the utility of the network’s services for business and social interactions.

For the actors, the drama begins with a trolley race, which ends at the cash point of a supermarket. It then shows Ozokwor receiving a child video programme transmitted through Glo 4G data. While Ozokwor receives the video, Sobowale snatches the device and uses the video to placate the baby, who ends up relishing it, bursting into laughter.

According to Globacom, the new TV commercial is another emphatic statement about its data superiority. “Apart from providing efficient data service, Glo has also made it a point of duty to make data available to the people, claiming that data is oxygen. The TVC also showcases the price points of Glo data where N100 recharge gives 100mb of data and N1,000 recharge gives 3.6GB of data,” a statement from Glo indicates.