Emma Jemegah

Nigeria would soon have a top notch Soccer Academy if negotiations between a team of foreign investors and the nation’s leading stadium facilities expert, Ebi Egbe (Monimichelle) are anything to go by.

Daily SunSports confirmed that both parties held fruitful discussions early this week in Lagos, even as they agreed to fine tune partnership strategies in the weeks ahead.

Egbe, whose outfit constructed the geotech Enyimba Stadium turf in Aba and the yet to be commissioned Onikan Stadium pitch in Lagos confirmed that the foreign investors, who run world class soccer academies in Europe and Asia were interested in coming to Nigeria to establish an academy that would raise the bar in the country.

In Ebi Egbe’s words: “I met with the officials of a well established soccer academy that is doing well in Europe and Asia. They are interested in investing in the Nigerian football market.