Soccer fans across the country that could accurately predict the outcome of matches involving Nigeria at the on-going African Cup of Nations in Egypt have continue to smile home with $30 dollars courtesy of a promo runs by a travels and tour outfit Ufit Fly.

While presenting the cash prizes to the beneficiaries after the Nigeria/Cameroon match at the head office of Ufit Fly in Ibadan, the team leader of Ufit Fly Evang. Ajibola Ogunkeyede said the promo was initiated by his firm to encourage Nigerians to follow the Super Eagles.

“Football involving our national team as always being a great unifying factor to our divers’ multi ethnic nature of our country, and we think this gesture would encourage such spirit”.

He added that the promo would not be limited to matches involving Nigeria alone but to all major matches from the quarter-finals of the AFCON to the eventual winner of the cup while numbers of winners picked after the matches would keep increasing as the tournament progresses.

Ogunkeyede also hinted that two people that could predicted the outcome of the final match of AFCON correctly would win a grand prize of joining him in an exotic tour of Dubai on 18th to 25th August, 2019.

“Winner of this predicts and win promo will join others interested members of the public in our summer exotic tour of Dubai packaged by Ufit fly along with top entertainers”, Ogunkeyede noted.