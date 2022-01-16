From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture has honoured the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and former governor of the state, Attahiru Bafarawa for their contributions towards economic development of the state.

The awards were given during the chamber’s 2021 annual dinner, launching of almanac and award presentation held on Saturday in Sokoto.

The SOCCIMA President, Mu’azu Bello Maiwurno in his speech commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar for their enormous support toward the development of the chamber in the state as well as its national bodies.

He said the business community in the state, is not unaware of great financial assistance infusing into the economic for the overall development of the state.

The SOCCIMA President listed the funding of Bank of Industry loan, Micro Finance loan and financial assistance to Sokoto Central Markets fire victims among other gestures accumulated to worth over N4 billion.

Maiwurno also said the chamber in collaboration with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were able to identified numerous Minerals Resources in commercial quantity in each of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him: “Tremendous efforts have been made by the Chamber to gather data of the identified potential and make them easily accessible worldwide under our Information Technology platform.”

He further explained that the initiative yielded positive result last year alone with the Chamber receiving delegations from Republic of Morocco who visited Sokoto state, to see the process of leather products for possible collaboration.

Maiwurno disclosed that arrangements are underway to pay a similar visit to the country for partnership agreement.

In his address, Governor Tambuwal who was represented by the state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Bashir Gidado Jegawa commended the leadership of the chamber in the state for their innovative programmes.

He said his administration is committed to partner with the business community toward improving the socio-economic activities in the state. The governor however announced the donation of N5 million for the chamber.

Highlight of the event include the

unveiling of its registration certificate and launching of the 2022 almanac as well as the presentation of awards to other distinguished personalities.

Others award Recipients include the event Chief Launcher, Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo A.A, Chairman BUA Group, Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi’u, and Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Small Medium Entrepreneur Development Agency (SOSMEDA), Aishatu Turai Hassan.