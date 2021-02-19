From.Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Second Republic Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) member in the House of Representatives, Dr Junaidu Mohammed has dead.

Family sources told Daily Sun in Kano that the social critic died of an undisclosed illness in a medical facility in Kano

Daily Sun gathered that the fiery critic of the President Mohammed Buhari administration would be buried in Kano on today according to Islamic rite.

His younger brother, Salik Ahmed confirmed the passage of the Russian trained medical doctor, saying he died at about 9.00 pm on Thursday.

Salik a one time House of Representatives member (Dala Fdederal Constituency ) told reporters that the deceased died of a protracted illness saying that he had been sick for time now.

Meanwhile, condolences have continued to pour in for the anti corruption crusader , whom many described as a man who wished well for Nigeriaa and held leaders accountable to the people. End.