From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has disclosed that 11 million Nigerians have benefited from the Community Social Development Project (CSDP) across 29 states and it gulped $415 million.

Umar Farouq explained further that through CSDP, 5,764 classrooms, 1,323 health centres and 4,442 water micro projects were constructed and, or rehabilitated, while16,166 micro-projects were completed in 5,664 communities.

The minister revealed this yesterday in Abuja, at the close out event of CSDP, and clarified that the project started in 2009, and that it cuts across eight sectors of intervention—education, health, water, transportation, electrification, socio-economic, environment and community housing.

“The project became effective in 2009, has had two additional financings, all totaling USD415 million.

In its over 11 years of existence, the CSDP has evolved into one of the strong pillars for the implementation of the Social Protection Programmes of the Federal Government under the supervision of my ministry through the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO).

“The CSDP operates with the core principle of Community Driven Development (CDD) Approach. This is a development paradigm that focuses on the needs of the poor and vulnerable and empowering them with development resources to address their peculiar needs.

“Using this unique approach, the CSDP has implemented micro projects in poor communities across the 543 Local Government Areas of 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory. This represents about 70% of the total number of Local Governments in Nigeria.

“The poor communities are identified specifically through the use of Poverty Maps agreed to by each participating State and FCT,” she said.

She added that, “the project has made substantial impact on improving access of the poor and vulnerable to social and natural resources infrastructure across the benefitting communities.

“The total number of beneficiaries of CSDP stands at 11 million direct beneficiaries across the 29 states, with estimated 25 million indirect beneficiaries.

“Specifically, the CSDP has achieved the following:Successful completion of 16,166 micro-projects in 5,664 communities and 934 vulnerable groups.

“These micro-projects cut across eight sectors of intervention namely education, health, water, transportation, electrification, socio-economic, environment and community housing.

“5,764 classrooms, 1,323 health centres and 4,442 water micro projects were constructed and or rehabilitated.”