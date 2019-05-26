Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari has indicted the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, Mrs Maryam Uwais, alleging that the implementation of Social Investment Programmes (SIP) failed in the North.

She made the indictment yesterday at an interactive programme for women at the State House, Abuja.

Mrs Buhari disclosed that she was assured that 30,000 women would benefit from the programme from Adamawa, but as the administration winds down, she was yet to hear from them.

According to her, “concerning the N500 billion voted for SIP, that was part of 2015 campaigns where they promised to give out N10,000, feed pupils in primary schools and give N5,000 to the poorest of the poorer.

“The SSA to the president on social investment is a lady from Kano and I’m sure that my husband decided to put somebody from Kano because of the population and political impact it made. I have never asked how money is being used or is being given out. I met Barrister (one of the President aides on SIP) once and he promised me that for my state (Adamawa) we should get 30,000 women to be given N10,000. Up till now I haven’t heard from him.

“I don’t want to raise alarm that my state do not benefit from it, where SGF came from, I kept quiet because I don’t want people to say that I talk too much.”