Abia state government has said it would no longer condone activities of those who resort to the social media to publish or send false messages with the intention to disperage or blackmail it and its officials.

A statement by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. A.C.B Agbazuere, said those involved in falsehood pedling should refrain from such “unpatriotic, irreverent and debilitating conducts.”

He said the government would be constrained to “fully resort to extant laws against such uncharitable individuals except they purge themselves.”

Agbazuere warned those who prefer to comment only on reactions to take caution against such malicious actions.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said while the state government would welcome advise and constructive criticisms, it would not tolerate “intentional and willful publishing of falsehood for political and selfish reasons.”