By Alawode Omotunde

Founder and lead counsellor at The Right Fit Marriage Academy (TRFMA), Modupe Ehirim, speaks about her passion, which is geared towards strengthening marriages. This she does along with the help of other great people and motivational speakers.

What is TRFMA all about?

The Right Fit Marriage Academy (TRFMA) was birthed to serve as a safe environment where positive narratives about marriage can be shared. Founded in 2016, it is a community primarily devoted to helping members create the kind of marital relationship that is just the right fit for them and their spouses. It is also concerned with premarital and post-marital considerations.

It is a community of people who believe that marriage can be beautiful. These people are open to learning and ready to change. We believe that marriage education is a life-long matter and one can never know enough about marriage.

The ‘community’ basically provides an enabling environment. In our online community on Facebook, we hold monthly events where we invite speakers to discuss topical marital issues.

Marriage is a private decision between a man and woman but it has a lot of implications for people who are not a party to that decision. The ideal way for one to be prepared for marriage is to grow up in a home where one’s parents had a healthy relationship. That would shape the child to be a better person in society. We expose our members to this reality and it broadens their awareness about marriage and its implication on others.

What inspired the setting up of the academy?

I have always been excited about marriage, primarily because I want my marriage to be good. But, over time, in my conversation with people, I realised that not everybody understood marriage the way I understood it. I had the opportunity to be part of the pre-marital counselling programme of a church. In the course of that, I discovered that there were many things people did not know about marriage. So, in 2016, I decided to start using social media to reach out to people, because I already saw people using it but I was not happy with how they were using it. When people go to social media with their marriage-related questions, some answers are likely to create more troubles. That was when I decided to use it differently. I started by letting people know that there are good and bad marriages. One just has to look out for the good ones.

Did your passion for strengthening marriages come from personal experience?

My mother died 60 years and four months after she married my father and I lived with them. I saw them relating together in a healthy way and with their in-laws, while also influencing other couples around them. When I married my husband, his parents had lived together for a long time and I also saw how they related with each other. I had always known that marriage could be enjoyed. However, I also knew marriages that were not doing okay but I was concerned about how the media was showcasing the negative stories and negativity bias was taking over. If you share multiple bad stories without a single good story about marriage, everyone would begin to think that marriage is a bad thing. When couples have problems in their homes, even when both partners had not done anything wrong, they begin to relate their situations to what they had read online. I don’t think that marriages are now breaking down more. It is just that there is a greater reportage of broken marriages now.

Another reason it appears like there are a lot of bad marriages is that times have changed. Many issues that surround today’s marriages didn’t occur many years ago. In today’s world, the structures that are there for formal marriage education are not serving us because married people are no longer restricted to their immediate communities.

Could you let us into the things that sustained your marriage?

One of the things that made our marriage successful was that we both thought ahead to decide the kind of marriage we wanted. We discussed sensitive matters concerning our union before we got married. Though one cannot tick off every box, discussing things in that way showed that, if couples communicate well, they would come to a solution that would be good for both of them. We repeatedly sought to find an answer to what was best for our life together.

Do you agree with the belief that couples should have contrasting personalities?

It is both true and false. A gentleman who chaired a wedding reception sometime ago shared an illustration with us. He said marriage is like riding a bicycle. The two pedals cannot be up at the same time and they cannot be down at the same time. For the bicycle to move, one pedal would be up at a time, while the second pedal would be down at a particular time. When couples complement one another, it is good. However, I disagree with people who think that one person has to be ‘cold’ all the time to accommodate the person who is not emotionally intelligent enough.

What role does money play in making a marriage successful?

Money is a big issue, partly because our economy is not doing well, but more because our economy is showing weakness in our society. One of the things poverty has done to us is that we do not teach children financial skills. Children are not usually taught how to manage money when there is only little left. Secondly, people don’t understand basic financial survival. People don’t get taught what their basic financial needs are before they get married.

We all have different backgrounds, so what spouse ‘A’ is ready to do with money is different from what spouse ‘B’ is ready to do with money as well.

Unfortunately, in a bid to make women stronger, they are usually taught basic financial survival skills. When she marries and things are not going well, she is immediately aware that she needs to do certain things for her family’s survival. However, young men don’t get that training. When married people have a rift caused by money, that is just a symptom of what the issue is.

Sometimes, people look at some men and say they have no plan or vision. A lot of men that have been looked at as irresponsible are merely victims of a lack of training in strategic thinking. Even if one gives them a lot of money, they won’t think strategically on long-term issues because they are not used to doing so. They are already used to thinking only about what is needed to survive at the moment.

At what point would you advise a person to quit a toxic marriage?

We need to keep educating ourselves on the issue of personal boundaries. African culture pays emphasis on respect and that is great. But, inadvertently, what that culture of respect does could also be damaging. Some of the things we teach in the academy are the ‘principle of personal responsibility’ and the ‘principle of boundaries’. The principle of personal responsibility states that, as an adult, one is in the best position to look after oneself, which means, when things are happening, one should trust one’s judgment.

The principle of boundaries sets in when one partner continually demeans the other partner. There are some things that others should not be allowed to do to us. When people are ignorant of these two principles and how they should work, they become easy prey for people to abuse. Immediately one begins to feel unsafe with a particular person, one should walk out (of the relationship). Meanwhile, it is not only until someone raises a knife before one knows that one is unsafe with the person. For example, if having a conversation with one’s partner scares one, then one is not safe. A healthy marriage must give room for spouses to express themselves, even when both are not in agreement.