Social media expert, Babatunde Oyebode veers into farming

Babatunde Oyebode, the Chief Executive Officer of Huzzle Incbiz Nigeria Limited, a PR and marketing company based in Nigeria and United Arabs Emirate and renowned for his expertise in social media marketing and digital branding has expanded his coast by veering to farming full scale while still maintaining his other flourishing portfolios.

Oyebode, who was recently recognized as one of the “40 Under 4O CEO Nigeria 2021” by Young Entrepreneur International Summit and one of the “20 Outstanding African Businesses in UAE by the CEO Africa has been investing hugely in poultry and fish farming.

The multi-dimensional entrepreneur is not only savouring the gains of investing in farming but also calling on others to take advantage of it by offering investment opportunities to aspiring farmers.

He said, “ fishery or cat fish farming is the new bitcoin.”. He said one can invest in the cat fish business and have a return on investment of 100% in seven months.

Babatunde Oyebode founded Huzzle Incbiz Nigeria Limited in 2000, primarily as a PR company but it has since expanded to encompass many portfolios including but not limited to digital marketing, artistes management and brand influencing.

Since starting out as the CEO and Founder of Huzzle Incbiz Nigeria Limited, Babatunde Oyebode has blossomed with many other business concerns under his belt. He is currently the CEOs of the following business interests: Baudex Beard and Cigar; Konkaherbal, HuzzleInc Biz Agro; Huzzle Panels; and a stakeholder in Beautiful Body NG.