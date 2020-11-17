Abuja-based internet personality and dancer, Suleman Alimat Sadia, also known as Pride Evy, is upbeat about her dream to make a big mark in the entertainment industry as she places the mainstream media on notice with a whole new twerking skill.

The 21-year old gained widespread recognition following a viral video of her wagging her tail in twerk-like fashion to Joeboy’s hit song “Nobody”, bringing the vibe into the living rooms of thousands of followers who have got their twerks on. It only makes sense that she has become the latest social media influencer with a large crowd of supporters to show for it.

Pride Evy, who is professionally known for making promotional dance videos for music artistes, has been at it for years, flaunting her sexy waist beads and bouncing her hips in twerk motions for music videos. This extraordinary talent has certainly put the spotlight on her as she nets over 200k Instagram followers, with the numbers still soaring.

Her earliest video on her Instagram page dates back to 2018 when she did a twerk dance to Teni’s monster hit “Case”. Since then she has had series of other dance videos credited to her. She is said to have struck a number of promotional deals, notable amongst which is the Lagos brand – Safe Weight Loss, to which she also promotes their online presence on Instagram.