Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu yesterday said that social media was making policing in Nigeria very difficult.

The police boss noted that technology has changed the terrain, especially in communication, urging image-makers of police to be up and doing.

Adamu spoke while addressing public relations officers (PROs) of police commands in the 36 states and the federal capital territory and staffs of the public relations unit of the Force Headquarters in Abuja at the closing ceremony of a four-day capacity building workshop in Agulu, Anaocha local government area of Anambra State.

Referring to the usual problem of fake news, the IGP said, “things are no longer the same, technology has changed the terrain, especially in communication, and today we have several means of communication.

“Social media can make or mar your job. As police public relations officers, your job is to polish the image of the police, so you must be acquainted with the various means of communication.

“You do not only have the print and electronic media to contend with, but also, social media. Policing is made difficult by the social media, so you have to be up and doing and be acquainted with the use of social media. You can use the social media to your advantage, and it can also be used against you by mischief makers.”