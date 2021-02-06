People, states and countries achieve stable social economic development in an atmosphere of peace. Infact, research has shown that strife, war and rumour of war often lead to retrogression, stagnation, insecurity, economic retardation, lack of investment, hunger, sickness, poverty, etc, in any place.

For instance, states in the North East geopolitical zone of Nigeria which have been ravaged by war for some time now due to the parochial interest of a few politicians have lacked development while it lasts. It started as rumour and later led to suspicion among mutual political gladiators in the place. The war has so lingered that it has defied all efforts by government at bringing solution into the region.

This insurgency started with one or two political leaders yielding to rumour which unfortunately snowballed into war, which has left the region devastated.

Recently, I read a report of an alleged rift between the incumbent and previous governor of Bayelsa state. I was disturbed because the state is not known for uprising. It has witnessed good governance for sometime now. The former governor of the state, Senator Dickson Seriaki brought development to the place. Fortunately, the present governor, Senator Diri is following the footsteps of his predecessor to enthrone development in the place. Bayelsa is progressing under him.

My worry, really, is that some unscrupulous politicians may infiltrate them to create disharmony and acrimony between them. In such a situation, some overzealous supporters may fan the ember of war from time to time to show loyalty thereby slowing development in the place.

For all you care, some disgruntled politicians may have flown a kite to feel the reaction of the people in that direction. If the multiple follow or buy into it, they will end up slowing down the zeal and the developmental stride of the governor.

Bayelsans should ignore the rumour that appeared in the social media with the effect that rift existed between the incumbent and former governor of the state for the sake of peace and development.

It is so worrisome that with their antics the citizens suffer. Some of them, after losing election, out of desperation, set people against themselves in order to drive home their selfish interest.

Many parts of the country today are witnessing under-development because of lack of peace brought about by the ego and selfishness of politicians in various states of the country.

The unending insurgency in the North East started with politicians disagreeing and wanting to have their way at all cost even at the detriment of the state. It is so pathetic.

For instance, a state like Bayelsa that have had steady growth , peace and development from the administration of Senator Seriaki Dickson and the incumbent can be pulled down if rumour of rift persists.

I advise Nigerians to scrutinize every information they read on social media in order to ascertain that which is the truth. Besides, rancor, acrimony and feud often lead to under-development in a state or country. Most times everybody, particularly political office holders use the state resources to prosecute any war they are involved in and as such the people will be at the receiving end.

Government should ignore the rumour millers by continuing the developmental projects it is engaged in. This is because provision of social amenities is what endears government to the people , while disgruntled politicians always want to pull down the government to make a point. So Social media rumour can be disastrous and should be avoided.

I urge Governor Douye Diri to ignore the rumour mongers and continue the good work he is doing in the state as well as keep maintaining the relationship that is existing between him and the former governor for continuous peace and progress in the state.

• Peter Ogbuokwa, media practitioner, writes from Lagos