From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Zamfara Social Protection Bill is to be presented to the State House of Assembly by the end of Sept. 2021, for deliberation and passage, Chairman House Committee on Justice and Judiciary, Nasiru Bungudu hinted at a meeting in Kaduna on Monday.

Social protection is a deliberate plan by the government to ensure every citizen live a dignified life by way of helping the poor and vulnerable groups through social inclusion, social insurance and other programmes aimed at lifting these groups from poverty. A good example is the conditional cash transfer by the federal government.

Speaking at a meeting convened by Zamfara state’s Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning with support from UNICEF aimed at clean up of the draft social protection bill,

Bundudu, who is also the Deputy House Leader, said that the bill would be presented to the House as a private bill along with 10 members of the assembly.

“This is in line with the current administration’s commitment to reducing poverty and vulnerability among its citizens”, he said.

UNICEF Social Policy Specialist, Isah Ibrahim noted that if passed and signed into law, the bill would ensure the sustainability of all social protection programmes and reduce poverty among the people in the state.

Ibrahim added that the law would equally provide guiding principles for managing social protection programmes in the state.

“It will also enhance human capital development, the dignity of human life, promote social welfare, improve food security and nutrition.

“It will provide synergy and coordination among all development partners and Non-Governmental Organisations,” he said.