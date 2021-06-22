From: Ben Dunno, Warri

The acting principal/chief executive of Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State, Dr. Henry Adimula, has admonished new students to see their admission as a priviledge and work hard towards excellence in their chosen career.

Counselling the new intakes in a speech delivered at the matriculation of 1,901 students for the 2020/2021 academic session, the principal urged them to guard against any unlawful assembly and protest on campus.

While warning students about the zero tolerance of the management towards any form of social vices as spelt out in the handbook given to them, Adimula stated that anyone caught in any act of lawlessness within the institution’s premises would face the consequences.

Speaking further, he described PTI as a foremost institute of oil and gas in Africa, established specifically for the training and re-training of middle manpower in the oil and gas sector, in line with global technical skills and standards.

Adimula noted that the institution being a specialised training centre for manpower in oil and gas, as well as other related industries, gives the students an added advantage over their peers in other tertiary institutions.

He said, “On behalf of the academic board, management and staff of PTI, I welcome the new students to this year’s combined matriculation ceremony of full-time and School of Industrial Continuing Education (part-time) programme for the 2020/2021 academic session.

“It is a thing of joy to welcome you to the foremost institute of oil and gas in Africa into the various National Diploma and Higher National Diploma of PTI. It may interest you to note that 2,831 candidates applied for admission for full-time programmes for the 2020/2021 academic session.

“You are privileged to be among the 1,901 candidates that qualified for admission based on the requirements of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and the PTI post-UTME requirements.”

He added that, “After this ceremony, you will no longer be like the proverbial hen who on entering the village square stands with one leg. You now stand with your two legs as you are now bona fide students of the institute, with all the inherent rights and privileges that come with it.”

He advised them to be focused, adding, “the focus of your studentship should be academic excellence, innovations, resourcefulness and character development. You are to prepare yourself to be part of the leadership in Nigeria now.”

Dr Adimula said that the vision of the management team was to develop investors, technologists and hands-on personnel among the students to fill gaps in the industry in areas of development among others.

He said that the Institute was partnering several organisations to exchange ideas to provide platforms for both staff and students to get better exposure to latest developments in the oil and gas industry.

“Your actions should be guided by the rules and regulations as stated in the Students Handbook, study, meditate and acquaint yourself with the Institute’s rules and regulations as ignorance of this will not be accepted,” he noted.

He, however, urged the leadership of the Students Union to partner with the management to achieve the institute’s vision, mission and objectives.