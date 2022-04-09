For some years now, Olatunji Smith Balogun, an International Trade Expert and one of the upwardly mobile socialites in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital, has been an ardent youth mobiliser. The youthful philanthropist of note has always been an advocate of more youths in politics so as to reduce the number of the oldies and aged who are only re-cycling themselves to the detriment of those considered the future of the country. To put his money where his mouth is, the socialite has officially joined the murky waters of Nigerian politics and will be participating actively in enthroning credible leaders in the 2023 general election.

Balogun revealed he’s ready to vie for a legislative position in the Oyo State House of Assembly representing Ibadan North East Constituency 1 under the platform of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

For some years now, Balogun has been actively bettering the lot of masses in the state and in particular, his constituency while also advancing their socio-economic development. The youthful new breed politician is the scion of the great Ibadan politician, late Abdul-Ghani Kolawole Balogun, who was the first chairman, Ibadan Municipal Government (IMG) 1977-1979 and man of many parts that cuts across industry, government agencies, sports, labour union, activism, international relations and the social circles, among others.