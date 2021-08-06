From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Standup For Women Society, (SWS), Kebbi State Chapter has call on governments at all levels to create enabling environments for lactating mothers by increasing maternity leave, building crèches in workplaces and implementing policies that will support exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months.

The kebbi state Chairperson of SWS, Hajia Khadijat Saidu made the call while briefing news men as part of activities to mark the world Breast feeding week in Birnin Kebbi.

Khadijat explained that, ” breastfeeding is one of the cost-effective intervention for the prevention of deaths in children under five years old. The Colostrum, the first milk a mother produces, is the most potent natural immune system booster known to science; lactating mothers are therefore encouraged to give it to their babies immediately after delivery”.

She said that exclusive breastfeeding are the best source of nourishment for infants, young children, and a proven lifesaving strategy that helps protect children against several childhood illnesses, such as diarrhea and pneumonia which will in turn impact positively on such children, their mothers and the society in general.

Speaking on this year theme, “‘Protect Breastfeeding, A Shared Responsibility”,Khadijat said call on all Nigerians to support the agitation of the society by improving the health of infant children, protecting, and supporting the rights of women to breastfeed anywhere and at any time.

The society joins the world to commemorate World Breastfeeding Week 2021 and called for the implementation of policies that protect and support exclusive breastfeeding and optimal breastfeeding practices, which they said are the key to improve child survival, development, and contributes to Nigeria’s attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.