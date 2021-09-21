Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB) Vocational Training Centre (VTC) is to hold its 2021 annual fund raising event with the theme “Our story”

The event will be a hybrid fundraiser and would be streamed via Zoom and on YouTube from 12 noon – 2:30pm on Saturday, October 2 in Oshodi, Lagos. A number of guests would also be physically present at the centre just as COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced.

“The fund raiser will support us to enrol 50 indigent people who have lost their sight so they can regain hope, restore confidence and learn new skills to cope with living with blindness.The fund raising is also an opportunity to raise awareness on disability rights,showcase our students and the work that the society is doing to break down barriers affecting the blind through our advocacy work and drive for inclusiveness of persons living with visual impairments,” it said in a statement.

“This year’s event will be enriched with showcasing our ex and current trainees, our school band as well as a tour of all the facilities at the centre capable of training as many as a 100 people yearly. FNSB is excited to be evolving, adapting and embracing the changes caused by the pandemic. It is our aim to continue to use our collective voices to raise as much awareness on the importance of inclusive laws, educational and professional opportunities for person with disabilities.”

