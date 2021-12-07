From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Standup for Women Society (SWS), Kebbi State chapter, has urged women in the state to play effectively roles to end sexual and Gender Base Violence (GBV).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Society Chairperson in the state, Hajia Gimbiya Khadija Saadu made the call in Birnin Kebbi during their end of the year get-together of the society, organised as part of activities marking the 16 Days of Activism against GBV in collaboration with USAID -IHP and League Of Women Voters (NILOW) Kebbi state.

The global theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism against GBV which started from 25th November 2021 will end on the 10th December 2021, is : “Oranges The World ,End VIOLENCE Against Women Now !”.

According to her, ” there is need to put all hands on deck to save the lives of Women, Girls and Children. Based on the most reported cases, the perpetrators of these crimes are mostly close relatives of the victims, as such, there is need to keep our eyes on our wards as most topmost important”.

She noted that, reports, have indicated that nearly 1 in 3 women have been abused in their lifetime and in times of crises, the numbers rises as it was witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent humanitarian crises, conflicts and climate disasters.

Saadu said, a new report from UN Women, based on data from 13 countries since the pandemic, shown that 2 in 3 women reported to have experienced some form of violence, saying that, “therefore, we are calling on the Government at all levels to hence, place mechanism that will go a long way to curb the menace”, she said.

In his Remarks at the occasion, the Special Adviser to the Kebbi state Governor on Media, Mallam Yahaya Sarki, while congratulating SWS for organising the event, urged them to continue to stand up and join the fight for the protection of women and children in the society.

He also commended SWS for participating on the recent awareness walk campaign to end GBV alongside Wife of the State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, stressed that, the state has achieved a great milestone in the fight against GBV with Child Rights Act and VAPP law which was recently passed by the State House of Assembly , now waiting to be assented to by the State Governor.

He urged SWS and other NGOs in the state to encourage parents to speak out against culprits and also push for Government to punish offenders of violence against women and child abuse.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .