Rather sadly, the erstwhile peace between government and media these past few years collapsed at least for a few hours when armed soldiers occupied the main office of Daily Trust newspaper in Abuja. Decades ago, that would appear normal but we have come a long way since then, during which responsible behaviour was observed.

Somehow, that responsible behaviour gave way, as if in a moment of recklessness, to outrageous misconduct on both sides. All arose from reports in the Daily Trust newspaper detailing planned troops movement to tackle the new wave of attacks by Boko Haram insurgents on military and paramilitary formations, especially in the Northeastern part of the country.

So alarming was the deterioration in the military situation that Nigerians, perhaps unconsciously, virtually ridiculed our soldiers as a fighting force almost incapable of ensuring security all over the country. Indeed, it was more of gloating over ever-mounting casualty figures, not the least at Baga where up to 100 officers and men were reported to have been wiped off.

Trust Nigerians. That sad situation was followed with wild allegations of cowardly soldiers, ill-equipped, unpaid and abandoning posts.

Way back in 2015. Commander-in-Chief Muhammadu Buhari gave orders that Boko Haram must be neutralised within three months. Whatever the achievement of our soldiers on that score, the fact is that President Buhari had to renew his order against Boko Haram. How that was going to be achieved was known or should have been known only to the leadership of the military, or so the military thought except that a section of the print media was privileged with that information and went to town. Understandably, the military was irritated. Give it to the boys. In any armed conflict, they are sacrificing their lives for us, bloody civilians. As much as possible, nothing must therefore be done to endanger their lives. Seeming exuberance to inform the public may end up assisting the enemy.

The enemy? Our reality today is that Nigeria is at war with Boko Haram. Media must, therefore, be very discreet with information on such matters. This is without necessarily violating the ever insatiable appetite of the media for news. Equally, in a state of war, there is no room for professional rascality, moreso, if at the expense of fighting forces who can thereby be exposed to danger.

Meanwhile, it was remarkable how every sector of the media, Guild of Editors, Union of Journalists and Publishers Group jumped into the controversy like mad dogs. Blood is thicker than water. But as we say down South-West, “what is bad is bad.” Amid the criticisms of the invasion of the offices of Daily Trust, it would have been ideal if these (above) organisations put in some words to the media to exercise constant discretion on any aspect of military operations against Boko Haram. Our boys are dying in tens and scores in the battle front. We must give some thought to the sense of loss of the bereaved families, particularly the widows.

Failure to admonish the press to exercise regular discretion on Boko Haram reports or military strategy was a serious and indefensible omission.

Freedom of the press is not an illusion but, all over the world, there is a limit, especially in an emergency, such as the current one against Boko Haram. That limit to press freedom is better self-adhered, to show that media and authorities are partners in progress. In those days of military rule, I was a regular guest of Nigerian Security Organisation (NSO). As long as I justified the report or feature article, my interrogators were always helpless.