Softwork.xyz has relaunched its platform, a website for freelancers and employers to connect, collaborate and get work done for businesses and individuals.

Through Softwork, businesses and individuals can hire freelancers with graphics designing skills, website and mobile app development and digital marketing.

Softwork aims to make it fast, easy and affordable to find, hire, work with, and pay the best professionals anywhere, any time.

According to the the founder/CEO, Chigozie Okwara, at the relaunch of the platform, “We are quick to match people to employers. We connect employers with freelancers for projects so they can grow and improve. It’s almost like outsourcing, but better. Unlike using full-time employees, you can hire based on skill set.”

Continuing, he said people choose to be freelancers because it’s their passion and they develop marketable skills while creating their own schedule.

“Softwork is the bridge between the talented and those in need of certain skills. Our platform removes the worries both clients and freelancers may have. We have various skills such as web designers, app developers, writers, video editors, music promotion, the list goes on.”