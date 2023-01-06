By Ifechi Okoh

His interest in music, which started from infancy, blew open years after, exposing the music talent of 20-year-old Silas Odiasnose popularly known in the gospel music circle as ‘Son of God’ (SOG).

The youngster, who read Music at Mountain Top University, owned by MFM, has just completed work on a refreshingly different gospel single titled, Baba Na You.

SOG, who majored in guitar, keyboard and production, brought all to bear meticulously in the work. Packaged by SOG and Dr Cash, the single’s mastering was done by legendary Pat Ochei.

Speaking, SOG expressed gratitude to his clergy parents, who gave him the necessary support on the project. “I am grateful to my parents, who supported and gave me the golden opportunity to begin the project that everybody is proud of today,” he said.