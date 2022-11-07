CORRECTED COPY

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto state has suffered another major setback with the shift of support base by Alhaji Sahabi Bojo Bodinga and thousands of his supporters to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Bodinga, a PDP stalwart from Sokoto South Senatorial District where Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal comes from, recently led thousands of his supporters in a mass defection to the APC.

Bodinga and his teeming supporters were received into APC by the leader of the party in Sokoto state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Sarkin Yamman Sokoto who was assisted by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, APC Gubernatorial Candidate in the state Hon. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto and APC Chairman, Hon. Isah Sadiq Achida, among many other party leaders.

Chairman of APC in the state, Hon. Isah Sadiq Achida, in a statement assured Bodinga and his supporters of equal treatment.

The event was held at the residence of APC leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko at Gawon Nama, Sokoto, which was graciously witnessed by many prominent APC loyalists in the state.

It would be recalled that prior to Bodinga and supporters moves, a similar media report of mass defection was reported in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto Eastern Zone, where the leaders of the party ward executives at Turba, Bafarawa and Bargaja wards have defected to the APC, citing lack of trust as some of the few reasons that forced them out of the PDP.

In Turba Ward, some prominent members of the PDP that reportedly defected to APC, in the state were: Alhaji Sa’idu Kyaibaba, the Legal Adviser to the PDP in the ward, Alhaji Umaru Shalla, Financial Secretary, Ibrahim Dadi, Assistant Financial Secretary; and many others.

Similarly, at the Bafarawa ward in the same Isa local government area, many leaders have left PDP for the APC as they largely blamed their leaders at the state level for not showing any concern for their plight.